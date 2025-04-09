Summary NotebookLM, Google's AI-powered note-taking tool, allows users to turn notes into engaging podcast-style summaries called Audio Overviews.

Today, Google announced that NotebookLM-style Audio Overviews will soon be available in Google Docs

The feature, initially launched in September 2024, has recently been integrated into Gemini’s mobile app and web platforms.

NotebookLM, Google's AI-powered note-taking tool, comes packed with features that make it the ultimate tool for students, researchers, or anyone passionate about learning new things. I've been using it since it launched and have picked up multiple productivity tricks, one of which is turning all my notes into engaging podcasts (what NotebookLM calls Audio Overviews).

This iconic feature, which is undoubtedly the reason why NotebookLM has become as popular as it is, is soon coming to Google Docs, and I couldn't be more excited.

Listen to your document’s podcast anywhere, everywhere

Today, Google announced a range of AI features for its Workspace tools, including Sheets, Meet, Chat, Docs, and more, via a post on its blog. Among all the announcements, the one I found most exciting is that NotebookLM-style Audio Overviews are now being added to Docs.

If you haven't used it yet, NotebookLM launched Audio Overviews in September 2024, allowing you to listen to a conversation about your sources. With this feature, you can turn any source(s) you upload, whether a PDF, website URL, YouTube video, or even copy-pasted text, into a podcast-style audio summary.

In these AI-generated podcasts, two hosts discuss the content within your sources in an engaging manner, and they can even be up to an hour long. Ultimately, this means you’ll no longer need to spend time reading through lengthy documents, just generate an Audio Overview of your entire document and hit play. Whether you're on a mental-health walk or a flight, you can learn anywhere and everywhere.

To use the feature, simply click Insert in the menu toolbar, hover over Audio, and select Create audio overview for this tab. Wait a couple of minutes, and your Audio Overview will be ready.

It's been only 191 days since NotebookLM introduced this feature, and it’s transformed the way I (and I’m sure countless others) approach studying and learning. Initially, you could only access this feature via NotebookLM's website. Despite being powered by Gemini 1.5, you couldn’t generate these audio summaries using Gemini's app or website.

This changed three weeks ago when Google integrated the feature into both Gemini's mobile app and web. Now, with it being expanded to Docs, it’s a testament to the feature’s success. This Audio Overview feature in Docs will be available in alpha in the "coming weeks". In the meantime, if you'd like to generate an Audio Overview of a Doc, you can upload it as a source in NotebookLM and generate it there.