When AI tools are launched, they're either a massive hit or are never heard of again. When you hear about Google's AI-powered NotebookLM, a tool primarily targeted at students and researchers, you'd be inclined to believe it falls into that second category. Even as a student, I would’ve thought the same since most AI tools made for studying tend to focus on doing the work for you rather than helping you do it.

Surprisingly, NotebookLM is a rare exception, and one of the few AI tools that actually deserve the hype. Since the tool is still in its early stages, and it hasn't been too long since Google dropped its "Experimental" label, the tech giant has been steadily adding new features and making it a more powerful, useful tool. It just got one of its biggest upgrades yet, but unfortunately, not in the way you'd hope.

NotebookLM is now powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash

NotebookLM announced via a post on its X account that the tool is now powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash, having previously been powered by Gemini 2.0 Flash.

Google claims that 2.5 Flash is their fast, cost-efficient, "thinking" model. All Gemini 2.5 models have "thinking" capabilities, meaning they can reason and think through their thoughts instead of immediately answering a query. NotebookLM's team mentions that, due to Gemini 2.5 Flash's thinking capabilities, you'll start seeing more "comprehensive answers," especially when you ask complex, multistep reasoning questions. Gemini 2.5 Flash will power NotebookLM on both the free and paid plans.

As someone who is a massive fan of NotebookLM and uses it daily, this change doesn't particularly excite me. When I think of NotebookLM, the first thing that comes to mind is its Audio Overviews feature. The last thing I'd really think of is the "Q&A" feature, which essentially refers to the Chat panel where you ask the AI any questions you have about your sources.

While I know I can rely on NotebookLM to give me straightforward answers without fluff, without worrying that the AI will "fabricate" an answer just to tell me what I'd like to hear, I've never really asked it "complex" questions. Ultimately, that means using Gemini 2.5 Flash for the Q&A feature feels like overkill.

The more powerful Gemini model would shine in features like Audio Overviews, which are AI-generated podcasts based on your sources, or even Mind Maps. Unfortunately, when a user asked under the same X post if Gemini 2.5 Flash would lead to more comprehensive Audio Overviews, the team clarified that the update will only affect the Q&A feature.

Other than Gemini 2.5 Flash now powering NotebookLM, it's been quite a busy week for the AI tool. The iOS and Android NotebookLM app was confirmed less than 24 hours ago, and Audio Overviews are now available in over 50 languages, up from just English.