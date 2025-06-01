When Google first unveiled NotebookLM, I will admit, I was skeptical. I thought it would be another note-taking app with a few bells and whistles, but nothing groundbreaking. After all, I have used countless similar tools over the years, and most of them have fallen short of the hype. But when Google announced NotebookLM mobile apps, I decided to give it a genuine shot.

I wanted to explore beyond the surface-level features, and what I discovered wasn’t just another incremental improvement. I was genuinely blown away by how powerful and transformative NotebookLM proved to be.

NotebookLM is more than just a basic summarization

Handy during research