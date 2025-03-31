As someone constantly juggling multiple projects, endless documents and files, and navigating a sea of information, I have discovered a powerful ally in NotebookLM. Formerly known as Project Tailwind, this AI-powered tool has fundamentally transformed how I manage knowledge, extract information, and, ultimately, get things done. Over time, I have compiled a collection of tips and tricks that have significantly supercharged my workflow, and I'm excited to share these insights with you.

What is NotebookLM?

Before we go over NotebookLM tips, let’s have a quick word about it. There is no shortage of AI tools out there. However, they primarily focus on taking notes and offer AI as an optional add-on. NotebookLM has a different approach here.

It acts as an AI collaborator and assists with tasks like research, writing, and information synthesis. The aim is to streamline the process of extracting insights from large or complex sets of documents. You can simply create a new notebook, upload relevant documents and web URLs, and let Gemini-powered AI generate summaries, outlines, and other content. The idea is to manage and analyze information more efficiently.

Researchers, writers, students, and professionals can use it to process large volumes of text and speed up their workflow in no time. Without further ado, let’s check it in action.

5 Summarize information from different sources

No need to refer to materials manually