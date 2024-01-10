Key Takeaways Microsoft is incorporating AI into Notepad, allowing users to rewrite text with different tones and lengths.

The AI feature, called "Cowriter," will work similarly to the AI rewrite feature on Microsoft Edge.

Users may need to sign in with a Microsoft Account and join a waitlist to access the AI-fied Notepad, as seen with the launch of Cocreator in the Paint app.

Microsoft has plans to incorporate AI into every part of the next big Windows update, codenamed Hudson Valley. While we're still a few months away from the next big Windows version making a public appearance, the software giant is on an AI integration spree for its stock apps. The one that you might soon see getting a dose of AI is Microsoft's Notepad.

Windows Watchers, @PhantomOcean3 and Tero Alhonen were the first to spot the AI-backed "Cowriter" feature in Notepad. And screenshots posted by them on X (formerly known as Twitter) suggest it will help users rewrite a piece of text using different tones and make it longer or shorter as per the requirement. If you don't like the draft AI created for you, you can reject it for further improvements or stick to the original one. All of this sounds very similar to how the AI rewrite feature works on Microsoft Edge.

Screenshot showing how Cowriter works in Notepad, found in program files for the Notepad app by Tero Alhonen

References to these new AI capabilities were found in program files for the latest Notepad update (version 11.2312.17.0) for Windows Canary and Dev Insider builds, though you won't be able to have them working even after installing it. However, strings of codes found in those program files have revealed some interesting details about how the AI-driven "Cowriter" will work and how it'll be rolled out to users.

"Cowriter" in Notepad will be similar to the Cocreator in Microsoft's Paint app in many ways. For one, taking help from AI to rewrite pieces of text in Notepad will cost credits, restricting the number of times you can use it in a day. However, important details, such as the number of credits available to each user and when those credits will be restored after reaching the limit, are not yet known.

The AI-fied Notepad will unlikely be available to everyone on the same day. A hidden file in the latest Notepad build suggests that Microsoft will require users to sign in with their Microsoft Account and join a waitlist to get started. We saw it happening when Cocreator was launched in the Paint app.

CowriterCreditLimitDialogue CowriterWaitlistDialogue

The Notepad app has undergone several major changes in the last few years. Microsoft redesigned its UI to match the visual design of Windows 11. The classic text editor on Windows was also updated with dark mode, support for multiple tabs, color emoji, automatic URL detection, and to name a few. And since WordPad has its days numbered, we might see Microsoft gearing up to focus more extensively on the NotePad app in the coming days.