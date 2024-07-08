Key Takeaways Microsoft adds a spell checker and autocorrect to Notepad.

No matter what, Notepad is always there. If you don't have Office installed on your PC, you have no internet connection for online like Google Docs, and you really don't feel like putting pen to paper, you can always boot up Notepad on a Windows machine and jot down stuff there. It may not be the best word processor ever, but it's definitely reliable. Now, Microsoft has added two new features to the 41-year-old app, giving it some basic functionality after all this time.

At the time of writing, Microsoft hasn't made an announcement that Notepad has gotten an update. However, Tom's Hardware has spotted the new additions arriving on the main branch of Windows 11. We first saw this feature back in March, when PhantomOfEarth uncovered the tools in a preview build; now, they're both done with testing and ready for general use.

The spell checker and autocorrect tools are about as exciting as you'd expect. The app adds a red jagged line under anything that's spelled wrong, and you can right-click it to see suggestions. If you use Notepad for programming, you can disable the spell checker to stop it labeling everything as incorrect. At the very least, the next time you've got a brainwave at 3 am and need to note things down ASAP, you won't wake up in the morning to an incoherent mess.

