Key Takeaways Microsoft doesn't give up; AI tools for Paint and Notepad rolling out despite Copilot+ delays.

Notepad adds a "Rewrite" option using generative AI for text refinements on the Insiders channel.

Paint app introduces AI tools for quick image editing: generative fill, erase, and faster image generation with Cocreator.

Well, you have to give it to Microsoft; when it sets its eyes on a goal, it carries it through regardless of what happens. Copilot+ hasn't had the best reception, partly due to its flagship feature, Recall, coming under scrutiny from privacy advocates and has now been delayed twice over. So, has the Redmond giant given up? Hardly; in fact, the company is now rolling out AI tools for Paint and Notepad on the Insiders channel.

Windows 11's Notepad gets an AI upgrade

First up, let's check out what Microsoft has cooking in Notepad for Insiders. The word processor app is getting a new option called "Rewrite," which will use generative AI to refine a block of text:

To get started, select the text you want to rewrite, then right-click and choose the Rewrite option, select Rewrite from the menu bar, or use the Ctrl + I keyboard shortcut. Notepad will generate three variations of the rewritten text for you to choose from. Select one, or if you want to further refine the output, you can customize rewrite settings and click Retry to generate additional versions.

Microsoft notes that people in the US, France, UK, Italy, and Germany can use Rewrite on the Insiders channel if they sign in with their Microsoft account. Meanwhile, people in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand who have a Microsoft 365 Personal and Family and Copilot Pro can also gain access to Rewrite by using AI credits.

Paint also has some shiny new AI abilities, and it seems that Microsoft wants people to use the app to perform simple yet powerful AI-powered actions. For instance, AI is good at both adding new things to an image and removing what's already there, so Paint now comes with a generative fill and erase tool to help you quickly edit your images. And if you use Cocreator in Paint, you should notice that it generates images faster now.