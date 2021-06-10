Notepad++ v8 update brings dark mode support and an ARM64 build

Notepad++ is inarguably one of the most popular source code editors for Windows. It offers various useful features, like tabbed editing, syntax highlighting, code folding, and more, making it the top choice for users worldwide. Despite its dated UI, Notepad++ has remained a fan favorite for the last several years. And with its latest update, it’s bound to attract even more users.

Notepad++ developer Don Ho has released v8 of the open-source software, and it brings a couple of noteworthy additions. For starters, the editor now features a native dark mode. It has a slightly more modern UI, thanks to the optional Fluent UI icons in the toolbar, a new distraction-free mode, and it now also runs on ARM64 Windows devices natively. Along with these new features, Notepad++ v8 brings a host of bug fixes and improvements. Check out the full changelog in the section below to learn more.

Notepad ++ v8 Changelog Add Dark Mode.

ARM64 build is available.

One button to build them all – build Notepad++ with Scintilla static lib and Boost RegExpr headers.

Add new Fluent UI icons for toolbar.

Add new feature “Distraction Free Mode”

Add new API NPPM_ADDTOOLBARICON_FORDARKMODE for dark mode

Add 1 click action (SHIFT-click) on close button to close all tabs in dockable panel

Add ability of changing select text foreground color (optional).

Allow Replace to stop after replacement (optional).

Fix append extension feature not working in save dialog.

Add ability to reverse line order.

Add ability to style only current instance of text.

Fix duplicated entries in Auto-Completion pop-up window.

Fix Python Function List not showing functions in some circumstance.

Enhance Folder as Workspace performance while adding/removing files in bulk.

Add Ada, Fortran, Fortran77 & Haskell in function lists.

Improve performance of “Open all” command in Search results.

Add “Copy Pathnames” command to Search results context menu.

Catch regex search exceptions and show exception message.

Add MarkAll Preference settings for case and word.

Fix regression: Handle “Default Directory” setting correctly in Open/Save File Dialog.

Fix a special character in UTF16 file crash issue (regression).

Add “Append extension” checkbox to Save As dialog.

Fix Copy command in Search result is available as there’s no selection.

Add padding ability in the edit zone.

Make new tab name translatable.

Improve character case handling in RegEx.

Fix dragged out UDL file is not applied to UDL in the new instance.

Add command line parameter for adding specified string to app title bar.

Fix Auto-Completion ignoring case issue.

Fix “Match Whole Word” option being enabled in RegEx Search.

Fix sort with column key selection that appears after tab characters.

Fix “Reload Workspace” menu command not working issue.

Fix view file in Edge browser failure issue if name contains spaces.

Add ability to avoid accumulating multiple search results.

Fix UTF-16 decoding/encoding for code points above U+FFFF.

Fix “Save As” command removing original path from recent files history issue.

Fix function List button tool tips mixed up issue.

Remove Microsoft Bing from Notepad++ for Search on Internet command, due to its poor reliability.

If you want to try these new features, you can download the latest Notepad++ release by following this link. In case you have an older version installed on your device already, it should auto-update in the next few days.