Even before Carl Pei's official announcement that he would be leaving OnePlus, there were already rumblings that he was going to start an exciting new chapter with the launch of a new company. Nothing would have financial backing and support from some of tech's most elite and even celebrities, like iPod inventor Tony Fadell, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, and YouTuber Casey Neistat. Less than a year after the company's launch, it would come out with its first product, the Ear 1. Since then, it has launched the Phone 1 and another pair of wireless earbuds with the Ear Stick.

Now, a little over a year after the launch of its first product, the company has announced that it has hit a milestone, selling 1 million products. With this success, it might leave you wondering when the next Nothing phone will come to market. I hate to break it to you, but unfortunately, it isn't going to be any time soon. Pei shared on Twitter that the company is currently just focusing on making the Phone 1 as good as it can be. While this includes releasing Android 13 for the handset, it also includes future updates as well.

This is a massive achievement for a small company like Nothing, especially when we think back to other small manufacturers that tried to bring a phone to market. Sadly, most are no longer in existence. Pei is known for marketing, and although the strategy for Nothing resembles tactics used in the early days of OnePlus, he clearly has a goal in mind. So while this is just the first year or so, things are looking quite promising and will hopefully get more interesting going forward.

Source: Nothing (Twitter)