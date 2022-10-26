Nothing has been teasing its Ear Stick earbuds for a little while now, showing off the design and other details here and there. Today, the firm finally debuted the new earbuds in full, keeping things short and sweet during its online presentation, revealing its design, along with its unique case and features.

Nothing is once again relying on the look and feel of its product, taking a page from Apple's book, conveying the importance of the experience for its users. From the moment you unbox the product, it wants to let you know that this is something special. The company looked at other manufacturers on the market and decided to go away from the pill design for its case and instead offers a cylindrical tube. Rather than having a lid on its case, the Ear Stick case twists to reveal the earbuds inside. The company mentions that the new case is more ergonomic, making it easy to stuff into a pocket or a bag.

So unlike its first pair of earbuds, the Ear Stick has a half-in-ear design in order to make it accessible to more people. While an in-ear design is nice, not all people can enjoy those types of earbuds, especially when it comes to extended periods of use. Nothing meticulously crafted the design and shape of its new earbuds to make sure that they would work with as many ear shapes as possible. Thankfully, the company was also focused on the audio portion as well.

With the intent of delivering a sound experience like no other, Nothing decided to go with a larger driver to compensate for its half-in-ear design. It has a 12.6mm driver for robust sound with minimal distortion. The driver also has a special coating that will improve sound and prevent warping, prolonging the life of the unit. The Ear Stick is also smart, using software to detect how much sound is leaking out from the earbud, making adjustments when necessary. While this feature automatically tunes the sound of your earbuds for you, Nothing will also provide an equalizer in its software that will allow users to customize the audio to their liking.

The Ear Stick also offers better connectivity and stability with its redesigned antenna. The antenna now resides higher up the stalk, making it less likely that it will become blocked, providing uninterrupted audio for users. Furthermore, there is a new "low lag mode" that will ensure that sound is in sync when it comes to gaming. Clear Voice Technology will also be present in the new earbuds, brought over from the Ear 1. While the new earbuds still use the same three microphones found in the previous model, the algorithm has been improved to remove even more background noises when on a call. When it comes to battery life, it will offer up to seven hours of use on a single charge and up to 29 hours of use with the included case. Best of all, if you're in a rush, you can get up to two hours of use with a ten-minute charge.

The Ear Stick will use a new control mechanism, so you will now be able to press on the stalks of the earbuds, giving you finer control of the experience. If you have a Phone 1, the earbuds can be controlled without a separate app. But if you don't have a Nothing Phone 1, there will be a separate Android app made available. The Nothing Ear Stick will come priced at $99, and sales of the earbuds will begin on October 28 through a limited drop. The general sale of the product will start on November 4, and a limited number of engraved models can be purchased directly through the Nothing London Store.

Source: Nothing