CMF Buds by Nothing $27 $39 Save $12 These affordable wireless earbuds are great for all uses. Just be sure to grab them now while you still can, as the $27 price tag isn't going to be around for long. $27 at Amazon

It's easy to just grab the best pair of wireless earbuds when price isn't a concern. But some folks aren't trying to spend $200 or $300 on earbuds, which means that a more affordable alternative is going to have to work. That's where the CMF Buds by Nothing come in, offering great sound, excellent features, and a low price that now comes in at just $27.

Related Best wireless earbuds in 2025 In the market for a new pair of truly wireless earbuds? Then read on, because we've compiled a list with some of the best ones out there.

What's great about the CMF Buds?

While you might think that the price is the stand-out feature here, the CMF Buds are actually a lot more than just a cheap pair of earbuds to pick up on a whim. You get excellent audio thanks to the 12.4mm dynamic drivers, along with support for AAC and SBS codecs.

Furthermore, you also get excellent noise cancellation, which can be extremely helpful when you're trying to focus on your music. Of course, if you need to keep tabs on the world around you, there's also a powerful transparency mode available as well.

Battery life is also quite good here, with up to eight hours of use on a single charge, and another 35 hours of use with the included charging case. Perhaps what's impressive is the quick charging that will provide 6.5hours of use with a 10-minute charge.

You can make and receive calls using the earbuds, and your voice will sound crystal clear thanks to the four included microphones. There's also a low lag mode if you want to use these for gaming. You also get impressive durability here as well, with an IP54 rating that protects against dust and moisture.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong here at this great price. So if you've been thinking about buying new wireless earbuds, now's going to the perfect time to shop.