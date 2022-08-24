Nothing delivers updated timeline for Android 13

After sidestepping an Android 13 question late last week, Nothing CEO Carl Pei is finally giving a bit more clarity on the subject. Thankfully, Nothing Phone 1 users won’t have to wait too long, as it seems that a beta version of Nothing OS based on Android 13 will arrive before 2022 comes to a close. Furthermore, it looks like a proper release will come in the early part of 2023.

While this might not be what some were hoping for, it is still better than the vague timeline given by Nothing’s PR team, which stated that Android 13 would arrive on the Phone 1 in the first half of 2023. At the time, the team clarified that it needed the time to “fine tune the software upgrade with Nothing’s hardware.” Today, Pei doubled down on that statement, saying that Nothing wouldn’t rush updates, with the same applying to its Android 13 update.

While we are working around the clock, we won't rush on updates at the expense of user experience. This also applies to Nothing OS based on Android 13 where we aim to ship a beta version by the end of the year, with a full release in early 2023. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) August 24, 2022

Nothing has been diligent in its work, delivering updates at a feverish pace. Recently, the firm announced Nothing OS version 1.1.3, delivering improvements to its camera system like better photo clarity when using the front-facing camera, improved processing times for photos and videos taken in Night Mode, better color saturation, reduced camera noise, and increased sharpness when using zoom. Furthermore, the update also delivered Google’s Adaptive Battery, allowing users to optimize and improve battery life.

For knowledgable consumers, having the latest version of Android on their devices is important. But currently, the release of Android 13 is in its infancy, with the update only being available for supported Pixel devices. As more time passes, various manufacturers will begin work to bring the update to their devices. But it remains to be seen just how quickly the industry will react. While things haven’t been perfect, Nothing seems to be making honest attempts to keep its fanbase happy. Let’s hope that Nothing OS based on Android 13 will arrive sooner than later.

Source: Carl Pei (Twitter)