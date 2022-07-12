Grab the transparent Nothing Ear 1 for just $79.20 this Amazon Prime Day

There’s no shortage of truly wireless earbuds on the market, but the Nothing Ear 1 stand out from the crowd due to its unique design. They are one of the best budget TWS on the market and also one of the better-looking earbuds out there. And thanks to this sweet Amazon Day Prime deal, you can pick them up at their lowest price.

The Nothing Ear 1 usually retail for $99, but on this Amazon Prime Day, you can get them for just $79.20 and save $19.20. The discount is applicable on both Black and White variants.

Nothing Ear 1 The Nothing Ear 1 offer a transparent design, ANC, wireless charging and up to 34 hours of battery life. Buy from Amazon

The Nothing Ear 1 feature a unique transparent design that sets them apart from the competition. They’re featherweight and quite comfortable. The earbuds have partially see-through housing, while the charging case is fully transparent. However, the design isn’t the only good thing about the Nothing Ear 1. They also deliver great sound and decent ANC performance. They pack 11.6mm dynamic drivers and deliver bass-rich sound. The earbuds come equipped with three hybrid mics for active noise cancellation, and you can adjust the intensity of ANC using the Light Mode and Extreme Mode.

The battery life is also great. Nothing promises up to 5 hours of continuous listening time and up to 34 hours of total battery life with the charging case. The Nothing Ear 1 also support Qi wireless charging. Other notable highlights of the earbuds include IPX4 sweat and water resistance, Bluetooth 5.2, gesture controls, and Google Assistant/Alexa/Siri support. Check out our review of the Nothing Ear 1 to learn more.

