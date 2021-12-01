Nothing launches the ear (1) wireless earphones in black, and we tried them out

Nothing’s first product launch was a pair of truly wireless earbuds that came with a transparent case and a see-through housing for the earbuds, with the company’s philosophy being to integrate tech into everyday life seamlessly. The company’s first earphones came in white and offered a pretty great experience for the price. My colleague Sumukh was a pretty big fan of them, and it seems a lot of other people were too. Now the company is back with another set of earphones, and this time, it’s the same earphones but in black. Nothing also announced that the ear (1) is now completely carbon neutral.

About this article: Nothing sent us the Nothing ear (1) earphones for review. The company did not have any inputs into the contents of this article.

“Nothing is here to make a positive difference. Our newly carbon neutral ear (1) is the first step in our journey to sustainability,” said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing. “With ear (1) we’ve proven that new ideas, from design to distribution, can resonate with users and bring back the sense of excitement that’s been lacking in our industry. We hope this black edition raises a few more eyebrows in the months to come and that more tech brands add carbon transparency labelling to their products.”

Nothing has announced that the first 100 units of the ear (1) black edition will be engraved from 1 to 100, and there will also be a Nothing Kiosk in Seven Dials, Covent Garden, London from the 4th of December. They will be available for wider purchase on the 13th of December on the company’s website, including in India at ₹6,999, or €99 in Europe. People will also be able to purchase these carbon-neutral earphones in select countries using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin, or Dogecoin.

When connected to your phone, the Nothing ear (1) even shows up on the home screen of the official pairing app in black rather than white.

As for the case and the earphones themselves, they’re the exact same design as before, with the only change being that they’re black instead of white. They’ll be harder to spot dirt on as a result, and might also match your style more if you tend to wear darker clothing. The functionality is the same, and they offer the same battery life, active noise canceling, and other features that debuted with the Nothing ear (1). I personally prefer how these look in black over the white edition, and would certainly be my choice if presented with one between the two designs.

From my own experience with these earphones as well, I can confirm that they certainly get the basics right. They’re comfortable, sound good, and look great. In black, these earphones look even better, and I’m glad that Nothing is offering more options to choose from.