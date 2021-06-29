Carl Pei’s ‘Nothing’ is launching its first product next month

Back in October last year, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei revealed he was leaving OnePlus to start a new hardware venture. The new venture later turned out to be a company called Nothing, backed by big names like iPod inventor Tony Fadell, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, YouTuber Casey Neistat, and Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin. There were multiple rumors that consumer audio was one of the primary areas that Nothing would focus on. This did turn out to be true when the company revealed in May that it would unveil a pair of earbuds called the Ear 1. The company initially planned for a June launch, but for some reason, that never happened, and Carl Pei later confirmed on Twitter that the launch was delayed until “later this summer.” Today, the company finally confirmed the launch date of the Ear 1.

In a new press invite sent out to publications, Nothing has revealed it will launch the Ear 1, its first-ever product, on July 27. The launch event will take place on 02:00 PM BST / 8:00 AM EST / 6:30 PM IST.

While the invite doesn’t reveal anything about specifications or design, we know the new earbuds will be made in collaboration with Swedish consumer electronics firm “Teenage Engineering.”

The new earbuds will put Nothing in direct competition to the likes of Apple, Sony, and Samsung, which currently rule the market of truly wireless earbuds. Whether the Ear 1 will be able to stand out from the crowd and make a name for themselves remains to be seen.

Nothing acquired Andy Rubin’s Essential in February. It also raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by Alphabet’s capital arm, GV.

Nothing has confirmed it will sell the Ear 1 in India via Flipkart and in the UK via Selfridges. They haven’t confirmed pricing or global availability, but we expect to learn more at the official launch.

Are you excited about the new earbuds from Nothing? Let us in the comments below.