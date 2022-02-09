Nothing Ear (1) receives Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri support

The Nothing Ear (1) is a fantastic pair of truly wireless earbuds. Their unique transparent design sets them apart from the competition. And that, combined with great sound quality, ANC, and an affordable price tag, make them one of the best budget TWS earphones on the market. However, the earphones do miss out on one important feature: Google Assistant support. While Nothing originally said it had no plans to add voice assistant support, it seems to be having a change of heart.

Nothing ear (1) TWS Earbuds Review: Clearly gets the basics right

In a blog post earlier today, Nothing revealed that Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri are now available on the Ear (1).

Say hi, hey and hello to Google, Alexa and Siri. You can now wake up voice assistance by tapping your earbuds three times. So you can say hi to your mum, dad and friends, hands-free.

Voice assistant support is rolling out with firmware version 0.6700.1.86. After installing the latest firmware, you can activate the feature from Gesture Controls > Triple Taps > Voice Assistant. Once that’s done, you can invoke the default voice assistant of your device by triple tapping the earbud stem.

Firmware version 0.6700.1.86 changelog:

Stronger connection between Ear (1) and third-party apps and laptops.

Optimised stability when switching between ‘multiple devices.

Voice assistant now available in gesture controls.

More accurate ear (1) battery display in the app.

Improved functionality of the In-Ear Detection switch in the app.

To update your Nothing Ear (1), open the Nothing app on your smartphone and navigate to Device Details > Firmware Update. Before you proceed to install the update, make sure both earbuds are connected to your smartphone and have at least a 10% battery.

If you’re not a fan of the transparent design, Nothing now also offers the Ear (1) in a black colorway.

Have you received the new firmware update? Let us know in the comments below.