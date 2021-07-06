Carl Pei shares details about the Nothing Ear 1 ahead of July 27 launch

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new hardware venture Nothing is gearing up to launch its first product — the Nothing Ear 1. Towards the end of last month, the company confirmed that it would unveil the TWS earbuds on July 27th. While we’re still a few weeks away from the launch, the company has now shared some crucial details about the upcoming earphones.

In a recent interview with TechCrunch, Carl Pei revealed that the Nothing Ear 1 will offer premium features like “noise cancellation and great build quality.” The earbuds will feature a unique transparent design, and they will be “similar to the AirPods Pro” feature-wise. But, unlike the AirPods Pro, the Nothing Ear 1 will retail for just $99, €99, and £99.

Although Pie didn’t reveal any other details about the Ear 1, TechCrunch reports that the earbuds will make use of three high-definition microphones to enable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). In a video posted on Nothing’s official YouTube channel, the company has also confirmed that the earbuds will have a unique transparent design.

The Nothing Ear 1 will be unveiled on July 27th at 02:00 PM BST / 8:00 AM EST / 6:30 PM IST. The earbuds will go on sale in India via Flipkart and in the UK via Selfridges.