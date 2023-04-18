The Nothing Ear (2) is one of the best wireless earbuds options available right now, and rightfully so, with its fantastic design, excellent sound, and reasonable price tag. Now the earbuds are getting even better, as a new update has been issued, bringing some audio fixes, improvements to ANC, and more. The latest software update is rolling out now and can be downloaded using the Nothing X app.

The news comes from the official Nothing blog, sharing that software update version 1.0.1.88 is now available. When it comes to improvements, there are quite a bit, so this update is definitely worthwhile. Nothing has further optimized adaptive ANC, making it work better in different environments. It's also taken steps to improve the sound latency, while also resolving a bug that caused sound distortion when using the LHDC codec.

Furthermore, call quality has also been improved, especially with regard to voice quality. In addition, improvements have been made to the in-ear detection, so now the earbuds will better recognize when it needs to play and pause audio. And now the new software will also possess improved accuracy when it comes to the connection status when the earbuds are connecting and disconnecting from power. The update is now live and can be downloaded using the Nothing X app for Android and iOS. Just head into the Settings menu and navigate to the Firmware update section.

While Nothing has been relatively quiet for the past month, many are patiently waiting for the company to release its Nothing Phone (2). Although there aren't many details about the company's upcoming flagship level device, it will be running a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processor and will make an official release in the United States. As far as when we should expect it to arrive, it has been pegged for later this year.