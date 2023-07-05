There are a lot of great earbuds out there, but for the most part, they all start to kind of blend together because of their stale designs. Thankfully, the Nothing Ear 2 is one of the more unique options available, with a clean and sophisticated look that shows off its innards thanks to its transparent design. While the original earbuds came in white, it looks like there could be another model in the works that will come in black.

The images were posted to Twitter by Roland Quandt, who is known for gaining early access to marketing images well ahead of their official release. As far as what's shown off here, we get to take a very good look at the Nothing Ear 2 in black, which actually looks quite spectacular. It's unclear if there are any other changes with this version or when it will come out.

But there is a good chance that it may be announced alongside the release of the Nothing Phone 2, which is set to make its debut next week. When it comes to the Phone 2, Nothing has been on a roll recently, sharing a lot of details like its specifications, with the phone being powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, larger battery at 4,700mAh, new Glyph Composer, and more.

In addition to new hardware, the phone will arrive with new software in the form of Nothing OS 2.0. Of course, perhaps one of the more important details of this upcoming launch will be that this will be Nothing's first official smartphone launch in the United States. Luckily, we won't have to wait long to find out whether we'll be getting a new color variant of the Nothing Ear 2 alongside the handset because the Phone 2 is set to launch on July 11.