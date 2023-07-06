Ahead of its much-awaited Phone (2) launch next week, Nothing has unveiled a new black variant of its Ear (2) TWS earbuds. Alongside the new colorway, Nothing also announced new audio features for the Nothing X app, including an Advanced Equaliser for Ear (2) and Ear (stick), and a Noise Reduction feature just for the Ear (stick). Both features will be available from today for all compatible devices.

The black variant of the Nothing Ear (2) will be available from all major online and offline retailers from July 21. It has been priced at $149 in the U.S., £129 in the U.K. and Rs. 9,999 in India. Nothing fans unwilling to wait until July 21 can get the earbuds right now from the official nothin.tech website. It will also be available from July 13 at the Nothing Store in Soho in London, as well as Nothing kiosks in New York City.

4 Images Close

The launch comes just a day after tipster Roland Quandt leaked a ton of official renders of the device in its new color. However, while it was outed before its official announcement, today's launch is still a bit of a surprise, as most fans didn't expect it to be unveiled before next week's Nothing Phone (2) launch event. Either way, now that the Ear (2) is available in the black colorway, the Phone (2) is likely to be the sole device launched at next week's event.

For those unsure about the Nothing Ear (2), it is one of the best earbuds in the market right now. As we said in our review earlier this year, you should definitely consider it as your next TWS device if you value its unique looks, great sound quality, and robust app, although its lack of touch controls could be a bit of a disappointment for some potential buyers.