Nothing has been fairly busy over the past few months, despite not offering any new products to consumers. For the most part, founder Carl Pei has been busy doing what he does best — drumming up excitement and anticipation for the company's upcoming products. While the Phone (2) is slated to arrive sometime this year, for now, the focus seems to be on the Ear (2).

While not much has been said about the Ear (2) up until this point, Pei is now sharing more information about the wireless earbuds in a new interview with Forbes. In the interview, he recaps some of the same things he discussed with Inverse a couple of months back, like how Nothing started and how the business is expanding. But perhaps the most important details are about the production methods and features of the Ear (2).

Pei states that the Ear (2) utilizes a more enhanced building process, using triple shot injection molding, and how this elevates the earbuds' resistance to the elements, giving it an IP54 rating. He goes on to share that audio quality is improved, stating the earbuds "support LHDC 5.0 streaming and also hi-res audio as a result of that. So for any music source that’s hi-res certified we will support it really well."

Nothing has a lot lined up over the next year, starting with the Nothing Ear (2), which is set to launch in a little over a week. There's also been rumors of a speaker, and of course, sometime before the end of the year, the company will launch its Phone (2). While the company could always offer more, it's safe to say that it has a pretty stacked line up for a small company. On top of hardware, the firm continues to improve its current build of Nothing OS based on Android 13, offering new improvements regularly.

