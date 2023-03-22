Since the beginning of the month, Nothing has been hard at work, doing what it does best — creating hype for another one of its products. While we were in the dark for a short period, the company would later announce its next product, the Ear (2). Thankfully, we're just a few hours away from the product's release and Nothing's going to have a video launch for the device, starting at 11am EDT.

As far as what we can tell, this will not be a live stream but will instead be a timed release of a prerecorded video that will feature Nothing CEO Carl Pei and apparently Marques Brownlee of the YouTube channel MKBHD. The video can be viewed on Nothing's YouTube channel, or you can just stick around and watch the embedded video below when the launch begins at 11am EDT.

Although not much has been shared about the product, Pei did offer some details in interviews leading up to the device's announcement. Pei mentioned previously that the Ear (2)​​​​​​​ would have an IP54 rating and support for LHDC 5.0 streaming. He also discussed the manufacturing process, and how the upcoming earbuds use triple shot injection molding.

Although the launch of the Ear (2) is exciting, it's just one of the products being launched by the company this year. While there have been leaks and rumors about a speaker, what will most likely come out next will be the company's new smartphone, the Phone (2). As far as what we know, the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processor and could retain some of the more gimmicky design elements of the Phone (1).

This isn't a bad thing, but we have to wonder, will the upcoming device be successful? If you're interested in checking out the launch of the Ear (2), you can watch the embedded video above, or head to the source link at 11am EDT.

Source: Nothing (YouTube)