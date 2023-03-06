It didn't take long to find out what Nothing was teasing, as the company has announced through Twitter and email that the Ear 2 will be revealed on March 22. From the looks of the invite, Nothing will have some type of broadcast on that date, although it's unclear whether it will be a trailer for the product or a proper launch video like it had for some of its previous products. Regardless, we won't have to wait all that long to find out, as the event will take place in a matter of weeks.

As far as details go, Nothing didn't real share all that much with its announcement, just showing off more of the beetle and giving us a tiny glimpse of the Ear 2 earbuds. However, thanks to previous leaks, we do have some details about the earbuds, like how it will look. For the most part the Ear 2 looks relatively similar to the Ear 1, but there are minor changes when it comes to the placement of the microphone and also some design elements. Naturally, there could be more to the story, so we'll just have to wait to find out all the details when the earbuds are launched.

Since the Ear 2 are launching this month, that still leaves another product that will make its debut next month. Nothing CEO Carl Pei teased an upcoming product during Mobile World Congress, when he announced that the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 would make use of a Snapdragon 8 series processor. While details of this have not been shared or teased, a render of a Nothing speaker found its way online, which could be the product in question. Again, April isn't all that far off, so it'll be a short time before we find out what's launching next month.

Source: Nothing (Twitter)