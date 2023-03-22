After months of rumors, leaks, and teasing, the Nothing Ear (2) has finally been announced. That's right, what you're looking at is a follow-up to the Ear (1), which made its debut towards the end of 2021. Two years have passed and while the design remains near identical to the previous model, a lot has changed under the hood.

One of the main focuses for Nothing with the Ear (2) was making sure that its audio quality was improved from the previous model. It was able to accomplish this by utilizing LHDC 5.0 codec technology, which can transmit high-quality audio, up to 24bit at 192 kHz. Furthermore, the earbuds are Hi-Res Audio certified, giving users a fuller sound experience.

Inside the Ear (2), there's a dynamic 11.6 mm driver featuring a custom diaphragm, which allows the earbuds to produce rich sounds, with fuller bass, and refined highs. There's also a dual-chamber design, which creates more room for airflow, aiding in the delivery of improved sound. In addition to all of the above, the company has also added or improved features like Dual Connection, Personal Sound Profile, Clear Voice Technology, and its active noise cancellation.

Dual Connection will allow users to seamlessly transition from one audio source to another, while the Personal Sound Profile will allow users to better personalize the sound experience by using the Nothing X app. Clear Voice Technology will ensure the best voice communication possible when using the earbuds, while active noise cancelation will filter up to 40 dB of ambient sound for a better listening experience.

In addition to all the enhancements above, the Ear (2) will also offer IP54 rating for the earbuds, and an IP55 rating for the case. Battery life is rated up to 36 hours of use without ANC active, and it can also charge up in just ten minutes to provide up to eight hours of use. The Nothing Ear (2) will be available directly from the company's website starting on March 22 and will be priced at $149.

Those that are close to London will be able to pick up the earbuds from the physical Nothing store in Soho starting on March 23. The earbuds will also be made available in Kith locations around the world on the same day, with some of the shops being located in the US, Japan, and France. Furthermore, on March 28, the Nothing Ear (2) will receive a wider release, being sold by partners around the world in physical retail locations and also online shops.