Yesterday, some big news dropped, with Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei confirming that the Nothing Phone (2) was going to get a proper release in the United States. While we have one new Nothing device confirmed and locked in for 2023, it looks like we could be getting one more, with the release of Nothing's follow up to the Ear (1). Although Pei hasn't shared details about the Ear (2), new leaks have hit the internet, giving us a better look at the device ahead of its release.

Although the renders were shared through the Smartprix website, they come courtesy of Onleaks, who has a pretty good track record when it comes to early information and renders of unannounced devices. When taking a quick glance at the renders, the design of the earbuds look identical to the current model, featuring a transparent design that shows off the innards of the earbuds. In addition, it comes in a squarish case, using clear plastic with red and white color accents.

As far as changes, the team at Smartprix has observed that the microphone towards the top of the earbuds has now been moved closer to the stalk, and there are some design elements that change the look just slightly, with different areas being transparent. You can see these areas highlight in the image above to get a better idea.

While getting new renders on unannounced devices is a great thing, giving us a sneak peek at what's to come, there unfortunately really isn't more information when it comes to the device's specifications. If Nothing is preparing a successor to the Ear (1), there's a good chance that it will make adjustments to the device, enhancing or improving features when compared to its predecessor. The Ear (1) were some of the best wireless earbuds to come out last year, and best of all, they weren't all that expensive, costing just $100.

Source: Smartprix