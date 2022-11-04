Nothing has finally made its new earbuds, the Ear Stick, available to all. The earbuds can be purchased through its online web shop or through the official Nothing store located in London. Those that venture to the physical location might be able to purchase a limited edition model, but if interested, I would call ahead.

Although Nothing has been teasing the Ear Stick for quite some time, it made its official debut just last week towards the end of October. The earbuds have a half-in-ear design and look quite sleek when it comes to presentation. Perhaps the real head-turner for the product is its case, which is unlike other cases on the market today. While it looks fairly unique, it doesn't add any functionality, but Nothing claims that the shape of its case makes it easier to carry around in a pocket.

The Ear Stick provides robust sound with its 12.6mm driver and minimal distortion and warping thanks to a special coating over the driver. Nothing also relies on software to fine-tune the audio, with the earbuds detecting just how much sound is leaking out from the ear and making adjustments as necessary. Users will also have the ability to customize audio to their liking with an equalizer in the accompanying app.

For the most part, the Ear Stick earbuds are a pretty good pair of earbuds, with one of the main complaints in our review just being that they lacked noise cancelation. But otherwise, the sound was good, it had dependable battery life, and it connected easily with devices. If interested, you can pick up the Ear Stick using the link in the source. Currently, they are priced at $99. But if you're looking for something a bit more feature-packed, you can always check out some other options available in our guide featuring some of the best earbuds of 2022.

Source: Nothing