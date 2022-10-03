Leaked Nothing Ear (Stick) renders give us a close look at the upcoming earbuds

Over the last few days, Carl Pei’s Nothing has been teasing a new pair of TWS earbuds. So far, the company has given us short glimpses of the earbuds in various images and videos, showcasing its unique twist case mechanism. If you’ve been itching to get a closer look at the upcoming Nothing Ear (Stick), developer Kuba Wojciechowski has you covered.

After sharing quite a few details about the Pixel Tablet over the last few weeks, Wojciechowski has now shared renders of the Nothing Ear (Stick). The renders give us a closer look at the upcoming TWS earbuds and their unique cylindrical case. In addition, the images confirm the Ear (Stick) branding and a few other details.

Nothing Ear (stick) – official leaked renders pic.twitter.com/FrhKmRttmi — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) October 1, 2022

As you can see in the attached tweet, the Nothing Ear (Stick) has the same general shape as Nothing’s first TWS earbuds — the Nothing Ear (1). The earbuds feature a flat, transparent stem like the older model, a rather bulbous hard plastic tip, and white/red dots to indicate the left and right earbuds. However, unlike the Ear (1), the Nothing Ear (Stick) lack a soft silicone tip, suggesting that the earbuds might not offer ANC support.

The charging case for the Nothing Ear (Stick) also follows the same design language as the charging case for the previous model, featuring a white body and transparent cover. But it’s cylindrical and utilizes a twist-to-open/close mechanism. Given its shape, we speculate that it won’t offer wireless charging support. The possible lack of ANC and wireless charging leads us to believe that the upcoming earbuds could be more affordable than the Ear (1).

We don’t have any further information about the Nothing Ear (Stick) at the moment, but we expect the company to share more details in the coming days. We’ll let you know as soon as Nothing officially announces the earbuds. Until then, stay tuned to Nothing’s social media channels to learn more.

Do you like Nothing’s design approach for the Nothing Ear (Stick)? What’s your take on its lack of silicone eartips? Let us know in the comments section below.