Nothing will launch something on March 23

Over the last few weeks, Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei has been dropping hints about an upcoming product. While Pei hasn’t shared any concrete information so far, rumors suggest that Nothing plans to launch a smartphone this month. Although Pei recently shared a tweet asking fans not to believe the rumors, Nothing has now confirmed that it will host a launch event on March 23.

If you’ve subscribed to Nothing’s newsletter, you should’ve received an update from the company about the upcoming event. While the announcement doesn’t shed light on what product Nothing will unveil at its March 23 event, we recently learned that Pei showed off a smartphone to some lucky individuals at MWC 2022. This leads us to believe that the company might unveil its first smartphone at the event.

So what’s next? There has been a lot of speculation, and it’s finally time to tell you the truth about what we’re building at Nothing, at our upcoming event on March 23. RSVP 👉 https://t.co/FORWePiFMn — Carl Pei (@getpeid) March 9, 2022

Even if that’s not the case, you can rest assured that Nothing will showcase something at the event as its newsletter clearly states that it “might reveal our next product.” If you’re looking forward to whatever Nothing has in store for us, head over to its website and sign up with your email to get notified as soon as the event goes live.

Based on the rumors we’ve seen so far, Nothing’s upcoming smartphone will be a mid-range featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. It will likely run Android 12 out of the box. At the moment, we don’t have any further details about the smartphone. But we’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.

Are you excited about Nothing’s launch event? What do you think the company will unveil? Let us know in the comments section below.