Nothing Launcher beta goes live on the Play Store for select Android devices

When Nothing spoke for the first time about the phone it was working on, Nothing Phone 1, it also announced Nothing OS. The company said that Nothing OS is “built on an open and seamless ecosystem that will effortlessly connect and integrate Nothing products and products from other world-leading brands,” and announced that it would be releasing the Nothing Launcher on the Google Play Store in April. Now it’s finally available for download, though with the caveat that it’s only for select devices.

Currently, the launcher doesn’t offer a whole lot more than any other, with basic features that you can find pretty much anywhere else. The most unique aspect of the launcher is the font, though it also comes with a wallpaper and two widgets. The two widgets that you get are a clock and the widget, and they also fit the Nothing “style”. The weather app also supports both Celsius and Fahrenheit, and you can manually select a location for it.

At the moment, there’s not a whole lot that the launcher really tells us about the upcoming phone that we didn’t already know. At the announcement held by the company last month, company founder Carl Pei said that the Nothing OS skin will also feature bespoke fonts, colors, graphical elements, and sounds, which will help differentiate it from the other Android skins that are out there.

If you want to give the launcher a try, it’s available for download on the Google Pixel 5, the Google Pixel 6, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The company also says that OnePlus support is forthcoming, though we were able to install it and use it just fine on the OnePlus 10 Pro. At the moment, it’s merely a sneak peek of what’s to come though, and doesn’t really offer anything that you can’t get with other launchers so far.