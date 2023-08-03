Key Takeaways Nothing, a young consumer tech brand, is expanding its portfolio with a new sub-brand called 'CMF' to address a larger consumer base with affordable products.

The initial launch of CMF will include a smartwatch and a pair of earbuds, with the possibility of future expansions to other products.

CMF aims to provide great design and value for money, targeting the budget segment of the market, making tech more democratic and accessible to more people.

Nothing is a relatively young brand that is already creating ripples in the consumer tech industry with its focus on design and innovative marketing. The company launched its first product - a pair of TWS earbuds - in 2021 before expanding its portfolio with more earbuds and two generations of smartphones that have largely been well-received by consumers and the media alike. Now, Nothing founder Carl Pei has announced plans for a new sub-brand called 'CMF' that will release a new range of affordable products to address a larger cross-section of consumers.

To start off, Nothing plans to launch a smartwatch and a pair of earbuds under the new brand later this year, before possibly expanding to other products in the future. The company didn't officially announce anything about launching smartphones under the new sub-brand, but that would be the logical next step, and will likely happen sometime next year. In the meantime, the company said that CMF will aim to offer the sort of great design that Nothing has become known for already in its short history, while offering great value for money.

In an email, Pei said "Nothing is dedicated to making tech fun again and has proven its abilities to break boundaries in industrial design. As such, the company believes it can make good design more democratic and impact more people." He did not elaborate any further on the new brand, nor did he reveal any details about the planned products. However, if the aforementioned statement is anything to go by, they will be aimed at the budget segment for the most part.

That means the earbuds could be cheaper than the Nothing Ear (Stick), which is the company's more affordable product currently with a $99 price-tag. As for the smartwatch, it will be a first for Nothing, so it will be interesting to see why the company is choosing to launch a new product under its budget sub-brand rather than start off with a premium product as part of the main brand. Either way, the launch of a new brand is always good news for consumers, so let's hope it can truly offer consumers the value for money that Nothing is promising.