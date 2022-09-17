Nothing OS 1.1.4 update brings camera improvements, Ear 1 app integration, and more

This week, Nothing CEO Carl Pei was up to his usual antics, teasing something new on the horizon through his Twitter account. Today, he announced a new update for the Nothing Phone 1, which delivers new features, camera improvements, and bug fixes.

The new over-the-air (OTA) firmware update brings Nothing OS to version 1.1.4. It offers an impressive amount of camera improvements, one of the most important out of the batch is that it brings improved color calibration for the ultra wide-angle camera that now aligns it with the main camera. Nothing has also applied a new motion detection algorithm that allows for better stabilization when shooting moving subjects. Furthermore, the company has improved the shooting speed of the ultra-wide camera when taking pictures in HDR. It has also added the ability to add a Nothing watermark to photos.

As far as things that are new, Nothing has now integrated features from the Nothing Ear 1 app directly into Nothing OS. That means you will no longer have to navigate to the Ear 1 app to control and customize the settings for the wireless earphones. In addition, the phone will now offer support for LHDC high-definition audio. While a small detail, you can now flip the three-button navigation bar on the phone. Nothing OS 1.1.4 will feature the September 2022 Android security update and will also bring improvements to the battery life with optimizations made to the phone’s always-on display. While there haven’t been a lot of reports of the phone overheating, it does offer improved thermal performance, along with an improved face unlock algorithm.

As always, there are general bug fixes, with Nothing OS version 1.1.4 addressing some network issues that were occurring with certain carriers. It also offers a fix for an issue that would cause incoming calls to show up as an unknown contact and a fingerprint issue with the HDFC Bank app. All in all, this is quite a big update, with Nothing staying committed to its handset. It is rolling out now, so if you have yet to receive it, please be patient. As usual, it is possible to sideload the update, but we currently do not have the download links. We will update this post with the links as soon as they become available.

Download:

Global Full Nothing OS 1.1.4 update Incremental update from Nothing OS 1.1.2

Europe Full Nothing OS 1.1.4 update Incremental update from Nothing OS 1.1.2



Source: Carl Pei (Twitter), adaaamb (Reddit)