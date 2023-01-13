Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

It looks like the latest update to Nothing OS 1.5 based on Android 13 is rolling out early. Carl Pei, the founder and CEO of Nothing, took to Twitter to share the news, delivering it four days ahead of schedule. While there are plenty of changes in the release, with perhaps the biggest one is that for this release, all the international firmware has now been merged. If interested, and you are in the beta program, you should start seeing the update land on your handset soon, coming in at just 127MB.

Screenshot_20230113-221341
Image via XDA Senior Member neilphetamine

While you can check out the full notes about the update in the image above, we've also made them available in better clarity below.

Although Nothing has not announced a release date for a stable version of Nothing OS 1.5, if the betas keep pushing forward without issue, we can most likely expect it to arrive sometime in the first half of 2023. The beta was recently made available to those in the US through the company's Beta Membership program, which offers guaranteed access to the beta, along with a Nothing Phone 1 for $300.

If you want to try out the latest beta of Nothing OS based on Android 13, and you don't want to register with the company, you can do so by heading to your Nothing Phone 1 update tracker. We also have a convenient and easy to follow guide on installing the update on your phone. Since this is a beta, it's recommended to back up any information you might have before starting the process just to be safe. Of course, if you have any questions, you can always join our Nothing Phone 1 community by visiting the forums below.

