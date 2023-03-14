Nothing has just announced its latest OS release delivering Nothing OS 1.5.3. The latest update builds on Nothing OS 1.5 which is based on Android 13. Now, as far as what the latest update brings, you're getting a ton of bug fixes, new visual enhancements, performance improvements, new wallpapers, and more.

Along with the usual list of big fixes, performance enhancements, and stability updates, there's a new "memory management algorithm" that's able to reduce CPU and power usage when reopening apps after they've been closed. Furthermore, there's new software inside the OS to support the upcoming Ear (2), along with new wallpapers, and support for adding games manually to Game Mode.

As far as bug fixes, Glyph lighting will not properly activate for WhatApps calls, while YouTube playback issues have now been resolved. There have also been fixes in Night Light mode, along with the always-on display interface. Also, although it is not mentioned in the changelog, the update will also include the February 2023 security updates. Overall, these are some great additions to the OS, and it looks like the company is doing well to keep things updated and running well.

Despite not launching a new product for quite some time, Nothing has been busy, keeping its brand in the news. Earlier in the year, company founder Carl Pei announced that Phone (2) would get a proper US release in 2023. Pei would shed more light on the handset during Mobile World Congress 2023, sharing that the upcoming smartphone would have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processor. In addition, the company has teased the release of its new wireless earbuds, set for release on March 22.

If all of that wasn't enough, there's been rumors that the company will also release a speaker. Of course, that's just rumored for now. While the latest update should automatically arrive to Nothing Phone 1 devices, it may take a few days to arrive on all handsets. Luckily, if you don't feel like waiting for the Nothing OS update, you can always install the update manually.

Source: Nothing (Twitter), Bimal Saini (Twitter)