A new update is now rolling out to the Phone 2, bringing Nothing OS to version 2.0.2. The new update brings a wealth of new features, but the brand states that it focused its efforts on the camera, delivering improved low light performance, clarity improvements, faster HDR processing, and more.

The news comes directly from the Nothing's X (Twitter) account, sharing that the update is now rolling out. Unfortunately, the update is only for Phone 2 users at the moment. But, the company did follow up by sharing that the update would be coming to Phone 1 by the end of the month.

The list of added features can be pulled up with the update, and we've listed the changes here, taken directly from the Nothing website.

Here’s what the update includes: Front camera Enhanced photo clarity

Improved quality in low-light settings

Faster HDR processing speed Rear camera Enhanced photo clarity in 50 MP Mode

Optimised stability and contrast when recording videos on the rear camera

Improved photo quality in low-light settings

Improved the contrast and Bokeh effect when shooting in Portrait Mode

Optimised the clarity of faces when shooting in Portrait Mode

Faster HDR processing speed New features Feature that can shut down apps when the device reaches its temperature limit

Refined the out-of-battery visual when device is switched off

Added different icons for each of the Nothing audio products to volume control

Updated to Google's July security patch Improvements Reworked haptic feedback strength when typing

Improved responsiveness of the touch panel under certain conditions

Improved reliability of network for multiple global carriers

Enhanced performance of some games when played in HDR

Improved system stability Solutions Amended issues with Dirac Audio

Resolved an issue affecting Google Wallet functioning in cloned apps

Fixed an issue causing 'double tap to wake' to be unresponsive at times

Resolved an issue causing the Bluetooth Quick Settings tile to be unresponsive at times

Other general bug fixes To enjoy all these improvements, just head to Settings > System > System Update on your device. read more

Now, if you are a Phone 2 user, you just need to head into the Settings menu, and then navigate to the System Update section to begin downloading the update. If you're not seeing it yet be patient, as these rollouts can take time.