Key Takeaways
- Nothing is rolling out an update to Phone 2, focusing on camera improvements such as enhanced low light performance and faster HDR processing.
- The update includes new features like shutting down apps at temperature limit, updated icons for audio products, and the latest security patch.
- The update will be rolling out the Phone 1 at the end of August.
A new update is now rolling out to the Phone 2, bringing Nothing OS to version 2.0.2. The new update brings a wealth of new features, but the brand states that it focused its efforts on the camera, delivering improved low light performance, clarity improvements, faster HDR processing, and more.
The news comes directly from the Nothing's X (Twitter) account, sharing that the update is now rolling out. Unfortunately, the update is only for Phone 2 users at the moment. But, the company did follow up by sharing that the update would be coming to Phone 1 by the end of the month.
The list of added features can be pulled up with the update, and we've listed the changes here, taken directly from the Nothing website.
Here’s what the update includes:
Front camera
- Enhanced photo clarity
- Improved quality in low-light settings
- Faster HDR processing speed
Rear camera
- Enhanced photo clarity in 50 MP Mode
- Optimised stability and contrast when recording videos on the rear camera
- Improved photo quality in low-light settings
- Improved the contrast and Bokeh effect when shooting in Portrait Mode
- Optimised the clarity of faces when shooting in Portrait Mode
- Faster HDR processing speed
New features
- Feature that can shut down apps when the device reaches its temperature limit
- Refined the out-of-battery visual when device is switched off
- Added different icons for each of the Nothing audio products to volume control
- Updated to Google's July security patch
Improvements
- Reworked haptic feedback strength when typing
- Improved responsiveness of the touch panel under certain conditions
- Improved reliability of network for multiple global carriers
- Enhanced performance of some games when played in HDR
- Improved system stability
Solutions
- Amended issues with Dirac Audio
- Resolved an issue affecting Google Wallet functioning in cloned apps
- Fixed an issue causing 'double tap to wake' to be unresponsive at times
- Resolved an issue causing the Bluetooth Quick Settings tile to be unresponsive at times
- Other general bug fixes
To enjoy all these improvements, just head to Settings > System > System Update on your device.
Now, if you are a Phone 2 user, you just need to head into the Settings menu, and then navigate to the System Update section to begin downloading the update. If you're not seeing it yet be patient, as these rollouts can take time.
Nothing Phone 2
The Nothing Phone 2 brings back the transparent design the brand is known for, with a new flagship-level Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and improved cameras.