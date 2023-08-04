Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Key Takeaways

  • Nothing is rolling out an update to Phone 2, focusing on camera improvements such as enhanced low light performance and faster HDR processing.
  • The update includes new features like shutting down apps at temperature limit, updated icons for audio products, and the latest security patch.
  • The update will be rolling out the Phone 1 at the end of August.

A new update is now rolling out to the Phone 2, bringing Nothing OS to version 2.0.2. The new update brings a wealth of new features, but the brand states that it focused its efforts on the camera, delivering improved low light performance, clarity improvements, faster HDR processing, and more.

The news comes directly from the Nothing's X (Twitter) account, sharing that the update is now rolling out. Unfortunately, the update is only for Phone 2 users at the moment. But, the company did follow up by sharing that the update would be coming to Phone 1 by the end of the month.

The list of added features can be pulled up with the update, and we've listed the changes here, taken directly from the Nothing website.

Now, if you are a Phone 2 user, you just need to head into the Settings menu, and then navigate to the System Update section to begin downloading the update. If you're not seeing it yet be patient, as these rollouts can take time.

Nothing Phone 2 render
Nothing Phone 2

The Nothing Phone 2 brings back the transparent design the brand is known for, with a new flagship-level Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and improved cameras. 

$599 at Nothing