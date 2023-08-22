Key Takeaways Nothing Phone 1 will receive the Nothing OS 2.0 update next week, fulfilling the company's promise of providing up to three years of Android updates.

Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 1 will receive the Nothing OS 2.0 update next week. The confirmation comes a couple of weeks after the company's founder and CEO, Carl Pei, announced that internal beta testing of Nothing OS 2.0 for the Phone 1 had already started. In the run-up to the launch of the Nothing Phone 2, Pei had announced plans to roll out Nothing OS 2.0 to the Phone 1 in August as part of the company's promise of providing up to three years of Android updates and four years of security updates to its flagship devices.

Nothing's announcement post on X doesn't offer any insight into what Nothing Phone 1 users can expect from the new software, but we already know that Nothing OS 2.0 is based on Android 13, and it comes preinstalled on the Nothing Phone 2 that was launched earlier this year. It comes with a plethora of new features, including lock screen widgets, a native app locker, monochrome icons, new home screen layout options, the ability to run multiple instances of the same app, and more.

Despite the addition of so many new features, Nothing is sticking to its promise of a clean and bloat-free experience with Nothing OS 2.0 on the Phone 2, and we expect the company to deliver a similarly pleasant experience on the Phone 1 as well. The first-gen Nothing Phone may not be as powerful as its successor, but it is still fast enough to effortlessly run the incoming software, so users won't have to worry about degraded performance after installing the update.

As a refresher, the Nothing Phone 1 was launched last year with the Android 12-based Nothing OS 1, but it has since been updated to Nothing OS 1.5 after several weeks of beta testing. The device is currently running Nothing OS 1.5.6 stable, but since the company is also one of the participants in Google's Android 14 beta program for partners, adventurous users can get a taste of Android 14 on their phone by downloading the latest developer preview if they are ready to deal with the quirks of pre-release software.