Since the beginning of the year, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has been teasing the arrival of the company's next smartphone, giving us little bits and pieces of information about Phone 2. Thankfully, we now have a release date, set to take place on July 11. In addition to a new phone, the company is also delivering a new OS, set to take shape as Nothing OS 2.0. While there was no official word on when, or if this update would arrive to the Nothing Phone 1, Pei has now set the record straight, stating that the update will indeed arrive on Phone 1 in August.

Pei shared the news through his Twitter account, stating that software support is important to the company and that Nothing OS 2.0 would make it to Phone 1 users by the end of August. This is great news for Phone 1 users, who feared the update wouldn't make it to the handset. The Phone 1 was the company's first smartphone release, and with this recent move, the company is showing that it fully intends to support its older hardware.

Regarding the upcoming Phone 2, we got a small glimpse of the device during today's announcement, but we've also previously seen leaked renders of the handset as well. For the most part, it looks like things won't be all that different when it comes to its design, but there will be minor changes made to the Glyph interface on the rear. Furthermore, it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and will also come with a 4,700mAh battery.

The big question that's still a mystery is the phone's price. While the Phone 1 came in at a reasonable £399, it's unclear just how aggressively priced its successor will be. This is going to be especially critical in the United States, as this will be the first time Nothing is officially releasing a smartphone in the US. Thankfully, we won't have to wait long with July 11 just a month away.