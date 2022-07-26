Ever since the Carl Pei-backed startup Nothing unveiled the Nothing Phone 1 to the world, it's been making headlines for various reasons. Its Glyph lighting interface got a lot of attention, as did Nothing's idea of embracing a close-to-stock version of Android. Launched with Android 12-based "Nothing OS" out of the box, the phone picked up a stable Android 13 update in the form of Nothing OS 1.5 back in February this year. When it comes to software support, the company promised three years of Android upgrades and four years of security updates delivered every two months.

Unlike Google, Nothing doesn't follow a fixed update frequency for its Phone 1. Nonetheless, it rolls out updates quite frequently, at least to date, for its introductory phone. We also know that Nothing OS 2.0, the software that will come preinstalled in the Nothing Phone 2, is heading to the first-gen Nothing Phone as well. To make things easier, this article will help our readers in keeping track of Nothing OS updates for the Nothing Phone 1.

Nothing OS regional variants

For the first-generation Nothing OS (based on Android 12), Nothing maintained two distinct regional variants. The "EEA" version is meant for European countries, as it reflects the requirements of the EU ePrivacy Directive and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The other version (hereinafter referred to as the global variant) can be found on Asian and Australian units.

Owners of the Nothing Phone 1 can easily check the region parameter by running the following command in ADB shell or a Terminal Emulator app:

getprop ro .product .system .name

This will return “SpacewarEEA” if the device comes with the European firmware. On global models, the output should be "Spacewar" only.

While it is technically possible to cross-flash a different regional firmware, only attempt it if you know what you're doing.

Since Nothing OS 1.5 Open Beta 2, the two regional update variants have been merged in order to streamline the servicing backend. As a result, both the global and European variants will switch to a unified OTA, starting with Android 13.

Nothing follows a typical staged rollout model, which means a new update is randomly pushed to a limited number of users first. A broader rollout usually takes a few days after the company makes sure there are no critical bugs. You can, however, skip the waiting queue and flash the update manually after downloading the appropriate OTA package for your model from the table below.

The builds are sorted in chronological order, with the newest one at the top. Since the internal build fingerprints usually differ across global and European firmware packages, we also mention partial build strings corresponding to every release for easy identification. For example, if the full-build fingerprint is Nothing/SpacewarEEA/Spacewar:12/SKQ1.211230.001/1657910681:user/release-keys , you should be able to find the SKQ1.211230.001/1657910681 part in the index below.

Android 14

Nothing has participated in Google's Android 14 beta program for partners, which means you can get an early taste of Android 14 on your Nothing Phone 1. However, keep in mind that this build is not at all suitable for being a daily driver.

Software version and update channel Full update package Incremental update package Rollback package Added on/Status last updated Developer Preview Global/EEA: UKQ1.230321.002/2304282229 Global/EEA Global/EEA Incremental from 1.5.4

Global/EEA To 1.5.4

May 11, 2023

Nothing OS 1.5 (Android 13)

Nothing OS 1 (Android 12)

Installation

Thankfully, Nothing makes it pretty easy to install these updates yourself through a process known as sideloading. Essentially, this means that you’ll download the relevant update packages and install them instead of waiting for them to arrive over the air.

You can learn how to sideload Nothing OS OTA updates on your Nothing Phone 1 by visiting our dedicated guide.

We’ll be updating this index with links to newer Nothing OS builds, so check back again in the future!