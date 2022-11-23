Nothing could soon kick off the Android 13 beta program for the Nothing Phone 1. In true Nothing fashion, the company's CEO Carl Pei has teased the beta update on Twitter, and we expect it to arrive in the coming weeks.

Shortly after Google rolled out the first stable build of Android 13 to its Pixel lineup, Nothing revealed that the update won't be ready for the Nothing Phone 1 until 2023. Pei initially dodged questions about the release timeline on Twitter. But, following a backlash, he later revealed that the company would seed the first beta build before the end of the year, with the stable update arriving early next year. It seems like Nothing has started testing the beta build internally, and it will likely reach users soon.

In a recent tweet, Pei shared a screenshot of the About phone section of the Nothing Phone 1's device settings. The screenshot reveals the device is running Nothing OS 1.5.0 based on Android 13. While Pei did not share any details about the update, he confirmed that the company would soon open a beta program to help users experience the Android 13 release before the stable rollout.

If you don't want to wait for Nothing's official Android 13 beta update, you can experience the latest Android upgrade on your Nothing Phone 1 by flashing a Paranoid Android Topaz Alpha build. The Android 13 custom ROM is available for download, but you may encounter some bugs as it's still an early release. Don't like Paranoid Android? Head to our Nothing Phone 1 forums for more Android 13 custom ROMs, like PixelPlus UI, PixysOS 6.0, RiceDroid, crDroid, and more for your device. If you don't know how to flash a custom ROM, check out our guide on flashing custom ROMs on Android for step-by-step instructions.