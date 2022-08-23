Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 update slated for 2023

It’s tough launching a new smartphone company in 2022. The competition is fierce, and the stakes are high. While we don’t know the financials behind the business, from the outside looking in, Nothing has done an excellent job so far. The phone has been released, it’s getting into the hands of buyers, and the company has been releasing software updates at a feverish pace. But, it looks like one software update for the phone won’t be landing until much later, slated to arrive sometime in the first half of 2023.

The folks at Android Authority got word from Nothing’s PR team, explaining that Android 13 wouldn’t be ready until next year. This interaction was perhaps prompted by the fact that last week, Nothing CEO Carl Pei sidestepped the Android 13 question when asked about it through Twitter. Now, if you’re a Phone 1 owner, you might be asking yourself why it will take anywhere from four to ten months for the update to arrive. The company stated that it wanted to “fine tune the software upgrade with Nothing’s hardware.”

A product is more than just its specs, features, and version numbers — Carl Pei (@getpeid) August 17, 2022

Currently, Android 13 is only available for Pixel devices. While it isn’t a significant update like Android 12, the refinements and minor enhancements are welcome. Some will also welcome the improved stability over Android 12. This year’s update comes sooner than anticipated, dropping much earlier than the release of the upcoming Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Last year, Android 12 was released just a few weeks before the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro releases.

Recently, Nothing delivered Nothing OS version 1.1.3. The update offered several improvements, most dedicated to the camera. The update also added support for Google’s Adaptive Battery, which should help further optimize battery life on the phone. If you are interested in the update, check your system update menu, as it is currently being rolled out over the air. You can download the image and sideload it if it hasn’t arrived. If that sounds intimidating, don’t worry, we have a guide just for beginners.

