[Update 11/30/2022 @ 09:15 ET]: Nothing has now kickstarted the open beta recruitment for evaluating Nothing OS 1.5 before the stable rollout. In a recent post on its community forums, the company noted that the registration process will require you to submit the IMEI of your Nothing Phone 1.

The article, as published on 11/30/2022, is preserved below.

After dropping a hint last week, Nothing's CEO Carl Pei has finally confirmed that the company has started testing an Android 13 closed beta build. The company now plans to release the first Android 13 open beta build of Nothing OS in two weeks, giving users a chance to experience the update ahead of the stable rollout.

Earlier today, Pei announced in a tweet that the "Nothing OS Android 13 closed beta starts today." However, he did not share details on how users could enroll in the closed beta program. Nothing's Community forums and Discord also don't have any information on the closed beta update, leading us to believe that the company could be testing it with a small number of users bound by a non-disclosure agreement.

If you're looking forward to trying the Android 13 beta update on your Nothing Phone 1, you'll have to wait two more weeks for the company to kick off the open beta program. Nothing will most likely share more details about the beta update and how to enroll at the time. We'll share all details with you as soon as the open beta program is live.

Although we don't have official information about the upcoming Nothing OS update based on Android 13, it's safe to assume it will include all the features Google introduced in the latest platform update. The update might also come with a few Nothing-exclusive features, but we can't be sure of that at the moment.

