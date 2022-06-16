Hype Alert: Nothing will auction off the first 100 units of the Phone 1

Will you buy into the hype?

Nothing’s hype train has left the station as the company gears up to launch its first smartphone — the Nothing Phone 1. We recently got our first look at the device and its illuminating back panel. Nothing has now partnered up with StockX to auction off the first 100 units of the device later this month.

The first 100 serialized units of the Nothing Phone 1 will be up for grabs at a StockX auction ahead of the official launch. The auction will kick off at 0900 ET on June 21 and end at 0900 ET on June 23. To participate in the auction, you’ll have to create a StockX account and place a bid on the DropX product page once it goes live.

Bidders will only be charged if selected within the top 100. Following the auction, successful bidders should receive their serialized limited-edition Nothing Phone 1 within 35 days. Note that customers from Mexico and South Korea cannot participate in the Nothing Phone 1 auction.

If you’re interested in bidding on the first 100 units of the Nothing Phone 1, here’s a brief overview of all that we know about the device so far:

The Nothing Phone 1 features a unique design with a transparent back panel and LED illumination. It features a recycled aluminum mid-frame, wireless charging support, a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC (likely the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1), and Nothing OS based on Android 12.

Although Nothing is yet to give us a look at the front of the device, the company has already confirmed that it won’t feature a chin underneath the display. This should give it a more premium appeal. Nothing also claims that the Phone 1 will offer seamless connectivity with other devices in the company’s growing ecosystem. Currently, Nothing only has one other product on offer, the Nothing Ear 1, but the company has confirmed that it has four others in the pipeline.

Are you hyped up for the Nothing Phone 1? Will you place a bid for the first 100 units? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: StockX