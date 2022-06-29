This is the Nothing Phone 1 in black

Nothing has teased the phone’s design on numerous occasions, showing off its white motif, clear back, and Glyph Interface. Now, thanks to leaked images, it appears that the phone might also arrive in black, which looks quite stealthy. Furthermore, the Nothing Phone 1 could arrive with a 4,500mAh battery, 50MP rear camera, and 16MP front-facing camera. Although initial sales of the phone will be online and invite-only, there are talks that the phone could be sold at physical Reliance Digital locations in India.

As we dive into the final stretch of Nothing co-founder Carl Pei’s master plan for the Phone 1, one vital part still remains unknown. There have been rumors that the company is aiming to deliver the smartphone priced at under $500, but that remains to be seen.

To that end, Pei also confirmed that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. According to Pei, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset is the perfect balance when it comes to performance and price. He also added that power consumption is a concern, which is why the company didn’t opt for a higher-end processor.

Beyond the performance and power savings that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ offers, there are two features included that are normally found on high-end devices: wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. That makes a lot of sense considering Nothing’s sole other product is the Nothing Ear 1 TWS, which can be powered wirelessly. Giving the Nothing Phone 1 the ability to charge the earbuds aligns nicely with Pei’s seamless technology goals.

Pei has done an excellent job drumming up excitement for the Nothing Phone 1, trickle-feeding the media over the past couple of months. But even without a complete picture of what’s to come, more than 100,000 have put faith in Nothing, putting their name down on a pre-order waiting list. Of course, signing up and buying are two different things, but the number speaks volumes about a fanbase that was created from nothing.

Source: WinFuture, Input Mag, 91Mobiles