Your Nothing Phone 1 can now capture more stable video, thanks to Imint's Vidhance Video Stabilization Gen 4 solution. Nothing has partnered with Imint to integrate the latter's video enhancement software on its phone, which should dramatically improve video capture by eliminating unwanted movements.

Imint's Vidhance Video Stabilization Generation 4 utilizes an advanced stabilization engine that removes unwanted motion from video frame-by-frame. It works with the Nothing Phone 1's built-in OIS to smooth out video capture for even better results. Imint says that its software solution also advanced look-ahead processing with improvements in memory processing to anticipate the user's motion and intent to remove video artifacts.

Talking about the partnership, Imint's CEO Andreas Lifvendahl said, "Nothing and Imint both share a deep commitment to innovation through product design and technical excellence. Nothing is disrupting the established smartphone market through breakthrough design and performance while Imint is pushing the boundaries of smartphone video quality. We're thrilled to kick off our collaboration with Nothing's Phone (1) to deliver video experiences that today's most creative, innovative content producers increasingly demand."

Imint's press release on the partnership doesn't clarify whether Nothing has already integrated Vidhance Video Stabilization on the Phone 1. The company recently released an update for the device (firmware version 1.1.6) with a couple of camera improvements, including improved video stability. However, the changelog did not explicitly state Imint's Vidhance Video Stabilization solution. If you've installed the update on your device, do let us know if you've noticed any improvements in video stability following the update. The update also introduced a couple of Glyph interface improvements and Google AR Core support. You can learn more about the software release in our previous coverage.

For more information on Imint's Vidhance Video Stabilization, check out our hands-on preview of an older version of the software.