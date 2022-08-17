Nothing OS 1.1.3 update brings welcome camera improvements

While the hype surrounding Nothing has pretty much died down, the company has kept its nose to the grindstone, offering new firmware releases on a regular basis. Today, the Nothing Phone 1, which was released in mid-July, received a new over-the-air (OTA) firmware update that brings a number of improvements to the camera, UI, performance improvements and bug fixes.

Nothing Phone 1 XDA Forums

Nothing OS version 1.1.3 delivers a number of improvements to the phone’s camera. Those that takes lots of selfies will be delighted to know that the new update has improved photo clarity when using the front-facing camera. The processing times have been improved for photos and videos taken in Night Mode and with HDR settings. Photos taken with the ultra wide-angle camera will have better color saturation, and there will also be reduced camera noise and increased sharpness when using zoom. As an added bonus, the phone will now remind you to clean the camera lens, just in case there are smudges.

The update also delivers a redesigned UI for fingerprint verification when used with third party apps. Those looking for more performance from the phone’s battery will be happy to know that Nothing has enabled the option to turn on Google’s Adaptive Battery. Google’s Adaptive Battery can learn usage patterns and greatly improve battery life. There have also been tweaks applied that fix stuttering issues caused by apps like Twitter and the Google Play Store.

Previously, there was an issue with the phone’s mobile hotspot not working. In the latest update, this has been resolved. Finally, a bug that cause the lock screen to crash when tapping on a notification has been fixed. In addition to minor UI updates, general bug fixes have also been applied. The 64.33MB update can currently be downloaded OTA. Of course, it is possible to sideload the update, but you will want to check out our guide that can walk you through the process on your Nothing Phone 1. We currently do not have the download links, but we will update this post with the full firmware links as soon as they become available.

