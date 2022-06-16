Nothing Phone 1 shows off its party trick, an illuminating rear panel

Nothing has been trickle feeding its audience information for the past few months, giving up very little about its smartphone in the process. But that all changed yesterday when Nothing revealed an image of its upcoming smartphone, the Nothing Phone 1. With impeccable timing, a new video has appeared online, giving us a better look at the rear and its accompanying party trick.

YouTube channel Das kann was has uploaded a video of a Nothing event held in Switzerland. Of course, many people were in attendance, so this probably won’t be the last time you see or hear about this event. Despite the lack of information about the phone, the company did show off the freshly revealed rear of the device. The transparent back doesn’t really show us much of the phone’s internals, but the aesthetics look clean and modern. The video footage gives us our best look yet, and to be honest, it looks much better in the footage than in the recently released promotional images.

In addition to seeing more of the rear of the phone, it was also officially revealed that the phone would support illumination via LEDs. Nothing has teased this illumination feature for quite some time, giving us clues with some of its tweets, some going back as early as March. The firm continued to tease this feature with tweets like “Let there be light.” As a final hint, prior to the event, the team at Nothing released a video showing off the Phone 1 under a mosaic, with illumination on full display. Of course, because of the mosaic, it was hard to discern whether it was illuminating or simply reflecting light.

As much as has been shown, there is still one part of the puzzle that is missing when it comes to aesthetics. Carl Pei and the Nothing team have yet to show off what the front of the handset will look like. No doubt, keeping some things close to the vest for its upcoming event. Nothing will hold an event in London, where it is expected to debut the Nothing Phone 1 on July 12. The company seems to be marketing the phone based on its looks. Hopefully, this doesn’t backfire.

Source: Das kann was