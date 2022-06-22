Nothing phone (1) will initially be sold by invitation only

Nothing’s PR machine is back at it again, this time releasing a new video detailing the design and manufacturing process. Although the use of recycled aluminum materials is interesting, the juiciest tidbit comes towards the end, when it is revealed that the Nothing phone (1) will initially be sold by invite only.

In the video, there is talks about an invite system that will allow Nothing to sell its products faster and also get them into the hands of people that deserve it most. Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei should be extremely familiar with this strategy, as it is the exact same method that was employed at his previous company, OnePlus. The number of invitations will be limited in the beginning and will ramp up as production numbers also increase.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The team at Nothing explains that since the company is small, it doesn’t have the ability to just produce millions of devices with the intent to sell. Pei states that Nothing had two options: wait and accumulate quantities or sell the phone (1) as it comes off the line. The team chose to go with the latter. Pei also cited the ear (1) launch as a cautionary tale, stating that the company was only able to sell the accessory once a week and it would immediately sell out. The team didn’t want history to repeat itself and decided to rely on an invite system for the upcoming phone’s launch.

Nothing seems to really want to get the phone into the hands of early supporters. But judging from its actions, it also wants to get the first 100 phones into the hands of the highest bidders. So far, the company has focused on sharing the phone’s main aesthetic features, like the customizable LEDs on the rear known as the Glyph Interface. While the handset does look quite different when compared to its competitors, it really will come down to just how well the phone works and how it is priced. The Nothing phone (1) is expected to launch on July 12.