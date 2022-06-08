Mark your calendars, the Nothing phone (1) launches July 12

After months of leaks and rumors, Carl Pei’s Nothing has finally confirmed that it will unveil its first smartphone — the Nothing phone (1) — next month. Although the company has not shared any concrete details about the device so far, we expect it to kickstart its marketing machinery in the days leading up to the launch and share some of the phone’s hardware specifications.

At the moment, we only know that Nothing will host a launch event, called Nothing (event): Return to Instinct, in London on July 12. The event will kick off at 1600 BST/1100 EST/2030 IST, and you can RSVP here if you want to catch the event live. Nothing has also confirmed that it will broadcast the event live on its website, nothing.tech, and reveal all the details about the full phone (1) experience.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

While we don’t know much about the Nothing phone (1) right now, recent leaks suggest that it might be a mid-range smartphone featuring Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip. Previous teasers from the company also lead us to believe that it will run a custom Android skin called Nothing OS based on Android 12. The device will likely be priced around the €500 mark, but we can’t be sure of that at the moment.

A recap of what’s officially out there:

– Recycled aluminum mid-frame ♻️

– Transparent back 🪟

– Wireless charging 🔋

– @Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 🐉

– Bonus: no chin 📐

– Announcement date coming (very) soon⏱️ — Nothing (@nothing) May 30, 2022

Nothing has previously stated that the Nothing phone (1) will feature a unique design with a transparent back, recycled aluminum mid-frame, wireless charging support, and no chin underneath the display. The device will contribute to a new product ecosystem. And, even though it will only be the second device from the company, Nothing already has four other devices in the pipeline to flesh out its ecosystem. The Nothing phone (1) will reportedly offer seamless connectivity with these devices, but we might have to wait a while to see how that actually pans out.

If you’re curious about the Nothing phone (1)’s software experience, you’d be glad to know that you can get a glimpse of it using the Nothing launcher. The minimal launcher app is available for download on the Google Play Store, and it supports all devices running Android 11 or later.