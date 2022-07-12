After much fanfare, the Nothing Phone 1 is finally here

Nothing’s hype train has finally reached its destination, and the company has unveiled its first smartphone — the Nothing Phone 1. The device features a striking design with a transparent back panel with unique LED illumination, a dual-camera setup, flat edges, and a large display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

On the inside, the Nothing Phone 1 packs mid-range hardware with some premium features, including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, wireless charging support, and an impressive 50MP primary shooter. Check out the table below for more hardware information, and read on to learn all about the unique features that the Nothing Phone 1 brings to the table.

Nothing Phone 1: Specifications

Specification Nothing Phone 1 Build Aluminum frame

Corning Gorilla Glass on front and back

Pre-applied screen protector

IP53 dust and water resistance Dimensions & Weight 159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3mm

193.5g Display 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED

2400 x 1080p resolution (402 PPI)

1,000,000:1 contrast ratio

60Hz-120Hz adaptive refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

1200nits peak brightness

10-bit color depth

HDR10+ SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ Adreno 642L GPU

RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

8GB + 256GB

12GB + 256GB Battery & Charging 4,500mAh

33W wired fast charging

15W wireless fast charging

5W reverse wireless charging Security In-display fingerprint sensor

Software-enabled face unlock Face unlock works with face coverings

Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP Sony IMX766, f/1.88, OIS & EIS

50MP Sony IMX766, f/1.88, OIS & EIS Ultra-wide: 50MP Samsung JN1, f/2.2, EIS, 114-degree FoV Front Camera(s) 16MP Sony IMX471, f/2.45 Port(s) USB Type-C Audio Dual stereo speakers

3 high-definition microphones Connectivity 4G LTE with 4×4 MIMO Bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 38, 40, 41, 66

5G dual-mode (SA & NSA) with 4×4 MIMO Bands: n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n77, n78

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Software Nothing OS based on Android 12 3 years of Android updates 4 years of security patches every 2 months

Other Features Glyph interface

Dual-SIM

Haptic touch motors

Design

The Nothing Phone 1 features a striking design with a transparent back panel, an aluminum frame with flat edges, and a pill-shaped dual camera setup on the back. The device features unique LED illumination on the back, which shines through the back panel to give the phone an interesting look.

Over on the front, the Nothing Phone 1 packs a large 6.55-inch display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. It has minimal, symmetrical bezels all around, which gives the phone a premium look. The phone comes in two color variants — black and white — with the white variant featuring a silver frame and the black variant featuring a black frame. Both models feature minimal branding on the back panel, leaving enough empty space to give users an unobstructed view of the internals.

Sadly, Nothing has covered up the internals with plates, so you don’t get to see what’s actually on the inside. But the exposed panels and screws do give the phone an industrial look. The phone features Corning’s Gorilla Glass on the front and back, which should provide some resistance to scratches in day-to-day use. The device also comes with an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance.

Overall, the Nothing Phone 1 looks nothing like other phones on the market. And this is one of the several reasons buyers might pick it over similarly-priced mid-range devices from other OEMs.

Glyph Interface

Nothing is calling the unique LED illumination on the Nothing Phone 1’s back panel the Glyph interface. It’s an aesthetic element that doubles up as a notification light for incoming calls and texts and a battery level indicator.

As seen previously, Nothing has made it customizable, giving users the option to select unique Glyph patterns for calls and texts and adjust its brightness. Furthermore, the Glyph Interface can be used as a flash for clicking pictures in the dark and it can even be used as a flashlight.

Display

The Nothing Phone 1 features a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display that has a resolution of 2400 x 1080p, which puts its pixel density at 402 PPI. The display offers a 60Hz-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1200nits of peak brightness, and 10-bit color depth.

The display is surrounded by a slim, symmetrical bezel, which gives the phone a premium look, and it features a left-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie shooter. Other noteworthy display features include HDR10+ certification and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Beneath the display, you’ll also find an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Cameras

Unlike most other smartphone OEMs, Nothing has gone with a minimalistic approach when it comes to the cameras on the Nothing Phone 1. While most other devices in this segment offer three or more camera sensors on the back, the Nothing Phone 1 only packs two — a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide camera. Over on the front, the device has a single 16MP selfie shooter.

The main 50MP camera on the device features both OIS and EIS stabilization, HDR support, night and extreme night modes, and slow-mo video capture up to 120FPS. In addition, the camera supports 4K 30FPS video recording, Live HDR at 30FPS, and night mode video recording. The ultra-wide camera, on the other hand, only offers EIS stabilization, along with a 114-degree FoV, night mode support, a macro mode, and HDR support. Lastly, the selfie shooter supports 1080p video recording at 30FPS.

Performance

In terms of performance, the Nothing Phone 1 should be excellent in daily use, thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G+ chip paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB fast UFS 3.1 storage. It comes with a built-in game mode, which should enhance performance in games, but we’ll have to test that in our full review of the device. As far as battery life is concerned, the phone’s 4,500mAh battery should easily last you a full day of use. Nothing claims that it can offer 18 hours of use with a single charge, and we’ll test this claim in our review.

Once depleted, you’ll be able to charge the Nothing Phone 1 back to 50% in 30 minutes, thanks to its 33W wired fast charging support. The device also features 15W wireless charging support, but that will likely take a lot longer to juice it up. In addition, the device features 5W reverse wireless charging support, which will let you charge accessories like the Nothing Ear 1 using the phone.

Software

On the software front, the Nothing Phone 1 runs Nothing’s custom Android skin, called Nothing OS, based on Android 12. Nothing says it’s minimal skin with no bloatware and a handful of useful features that will only enhance user experience. The company claims that the software offers an open ecosystem, allowing users to control third-party products without requiring any separate apps. To this end, the company has partnered with Tesla to allow users to unlock doors, turn on the AC, and see the remaining range right from the device’s Quick Settings.

In addition, Nothing OS will let users check AirPods battery status from the Quick Settings and it will pack a unique NFT Gallery to help users showcase their precious NFTs on the home screen. As shown previously, the software also includes a bespoke minimal launcher with custom widgets, fonts, sounds, and wallpapers.

To show its commitment to offering users a great software experience, Nothing has also promised three years of Android upgrades and four years of security updates delivered every two months for the Nothing Phone 1. That’s quite impressive, considering most smartphones in this price range only offer two Android upgrades and two years of security updates.

Nothing Phone 1: Pricing & Availability

Nothing says that the Nothing Phone 1 will go on sale “late summer”, but the company has not provided a final launch date for all regions. The device will be available in two colorways — black and white — in three RAM/storage configurations. Check out the section below for the pricing details for each variant.

8GB + 128GB: HKD 3,699/₹32,999/£399

8GB + 256GB: HKD 3,999/₹35,999/£449

12GB + 256GB: HKD 4,399/₹38,999/£499

What do you think of the Nothing Phone 1? Was it worth all the hype? Let us know in the comments section below.