Japan gets Nothing, while the US still gets nothing

The Nothing Phone 1 launched last month, and the reception, for the most part, has been positive. The phone has been available for purchase in Europe, the UK, and also parts of Asia. Starting next month, Nothing will expand to Japan, as the handset will be available for pre-order and purchase starting in August.

Today, the Nothing Japan Twitter account released dates for the launch of the upcoming Phone 1. Reservations for the handset will begin on August 10. A little over a week later, on August 19, the phone will be made available for sale. At first glance, this might seem like nothing, but the rollout is quite impressive, as some of the largest electronics stores will carry it like Yodobashi, Yamada, and Bic Camera. If that wasn’t enough, the device will also be available online through Amazon Japan. Currently, pricing has not been made available.

This will be the first time Nothing Phone 1 will be available through standard retail channels in Japan. Nothing did hold a special event towards the beginning of August at Kith Tokyo. Kith is a popular clothing brand that was started in the US. During the event, Nothing sold the 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage version of the phone in black and white. Despite this being its first phone launch in the country, Nothing had had a presence in the country, as it offered its wireless earbuds, the Ear 1, through various retail channels.

While this is all good news for those in Japan, one has to wonder when Nothing will make the phone available to those in the US and Canada. Nothing has stated that they are aiming to launch in both regions in the future. But, for now, it will focus on home markets where ties with local carriers are strong. If interested in learning more about the Nothing Phone 1, check out our full review.

Source: Nothing Japan (Twitter)