Nothing Phone 1 receives Nothing OS 1.1.0 update with July 2022 patches and camera improvements

The Nothing Phone 1 was unveiled barely over a week ago, but it has already received a few updates with new features and bug fixes in tow. Nothing OS 1.0.2, i.e. the launch-day update, added support for HDR10+ and introduced a number of improvements related to the Glyph Interface. And now, Nothing OS 1.1.0 is here with even more enhancements.

The Nothing OS 1.1.0 update is rolling out incrementally to the Phone 1 units across the world. The changelog includes several fixes, including a plethora of camera performance tweaks. The latest build also brings in a dedicated NFT Gallery widget and the experimental Tesla control feature to the masses. Last but not least, the new release bumps the Android security patch level to July 2022.

Here’s the complete changelog for the Nothing OS 1.1.0 update for the Phone 1:

New features Introduced experimental Tesla control feature. Introduced experimental NFT Gallery widget. We heard your feedback on the Beta Launcher – the Search Bar on the home screen is now optional.

Camera improvements Glyph fill light is now available in Portrait Mode. Improved clarity and reduced noise when taking photos in low light environments. Improved dynamic range when taking photos in low light environments. Improved photo clarity when using the ultra-wide camera. Improved colour consistency across the main and ultra-wide sensors.

Bug fixes & Performance optimisations Updated Android security patch to July 2022. Fixed a lock screen bug that would sometimes hide the fingerprint icon. Improved the reliability of the Glyph Interface. Battery life optimisations when device is on standby. Improved Face Unlock performance. General bug fixes.



Download: Nothing OS 1.1.0 for the Nothing Phone 1

If you already have a Nothing Phone 1 in your hands, then it would be a good idea to start spamming that update button as the camera improvements seem pretty impressive. In case you haven’t received the update notification yet, don’t worry – we’ll be providing the download links so you can sideload the new build without waiting for the OTA to roll out.

